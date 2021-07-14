Đặng Amaobi now spends time in training young players in HCM City and also works for several television stations as a football pundit. — Photo courtesy of Đặng Amaobi Thanh Nga After nearly 18 years of living in Việt Nam, retired Nigerian footballer Amaobi Honest Uzowuru has found his second home. Born in 1981 in Nigeria, Uzowuru first played in the V.League 1 in 2004 and enjoyed a successful career. He gained Vietnamese citizenship in 2011 and began going by Đặng Amaobi. Following his retirement in 2016, Amaobi decided to stay in Việt Nam instead of returning home like many other foreign footballers. He spends time training young players in HCM City and also works for several television stations as a pundit. "I played for seven different teams in Việt Nam and I liked them all, however, Nam Định were the team I loved the most and they still have a big connection with me till now," Amaobi told Việt Nam News . "Personally, I don’t have regrets during the time playing in Việt Nam because I won trophies, scored goals and made a good living from playing football so I am happy for that opportunity. "The V.League 1 is changing and improving, the players… Read full this story

Việt Nam now home for retired Nigerian footballer have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.