Việt Nam named among world’s top 20 host economies for FDI for the first time

Though FDI commitments to Việt Nam declined by 2 per cent last year, Việt Nam is in the world's top 20 host economies for foreign direct investment (FDI) for the first time. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam was named among the world's top 20 host economies for foreign direct investment (FDI) for the first time in 2020 with an inflow of US$16 billion. The country was up five places against last year's ranking to reach 19th on the list, according to UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)'s World Investment Report 2021. While global FDI flows fell by 35 per cent to $1 trillion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the lowest level since 2005 and almost 20 per cent lower than the 2009 trough after the global financial crisis, the FDI in Southeast Asia, considered an engine of global FDI growth for the past decade, contracted by 25 per cent to $136 billion, said the report. It stated that Việt Nam remained among the three largest recipients in the region with a decline of only 2 per cent, while the remaining two of Singapore and Indonesia suffered drops of up to 21 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively. According to UNCTAD, a slight decline in FDI to the country was due to significantly lower investment…

