Việt Nam joins global peers in developing digital money

A customer pays for goods through a QR code. The issuance of digital currency could also help accelerate Việt Nam's digital economy development. — VNA/VNS Photo By Mai Hương HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is playing catch-up in a global race to develop its own digital currency and experts believe this will not only help the country develop new technology but also present an opportunity for Việt Nam to join the most technologically-advanced countries. The Prime Minister last month endorsed the strategy for developing e-Government towards digital Government in the 2021-25 period. In Decision 942/QĐ-TTg issued on June 15, the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) is assigned to research the pilot use of 'virtual money' based on blockchain technology in the next three years. This is a remarkable change in the Government's policymaking given the reality that Việt Nam has not yet recognised cryptocurrencies. So far, the central bank has repeatedly emphasised that owning and trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is risky for investors as these coins are not protected by law. Virtual currency is a new concept in Việt Nam. There are many different and confusing names in the market such as virtual money, electronic money, digital currency and cryptocurrency….

