Việt Nam expects more COVID-19 vaccine support from US

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes the US Government will continue giving priority assistance to Việt Nam to access coronavirus vaccine supplies and create favourable conditions for partners to research and transfer virus vaccine production technology to the country. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính made the statement during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Hà Nội on Thursday. He thanked the US for donating COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and materials to Việt Nam. The PM said Việt Nam wanted to promote the comprehensive partnership with the US on the basis of mutual interests, and for peace, stability and development in the region and world. Việt Nam is expected to enhance cooperation with the US in various fields, including commerce and investment, climate change, science and technology, education and infrastructure, the PM said. PM Chính applauded the US Department of the Treasury and the State Bank of Việt Nam for reaching agreement on an action plan for currency practices and proposed both sides seriously implement the agreement in the future. The PM spoke highly of results of talks… Read full this story

