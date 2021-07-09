Việt Nam does not discriminate over vaccinations

We must all play by the rules if we want to eliminate COVID Anti-virus face mask makes wearers no longer feel stuffy City unveils scenario for coping with increasing number of severely ill COVID-19 patients Companies aware of psychological effects of work from home, focus on work-life balance Dos and don'ts before getting a COVID-19 vaccine A reporters at a foreign press agency’s office in Vietnam receives COVID-19 vaccine. — Photo courtesy of he Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vân Nguyễn & Paul Kennedy Việt Nam’s expat community has been reassured they will not be left behind when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The country's foreign ministry insists when more inoculations arrive, the vaccination programme will be extended to include the thousands of foreigners who call Việt Nam home. Speaking exclusively to Việt Nam News about the issue, Ministry for Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lê Thị Thu Hằng said there is no discrimination over nationalities. And as the country seeks to accomplish herd immunity by April 2022, she reiterated the importance of including foreigners in the vaccination drive. First batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Vietnam in April. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết "There will be no discrimination against foreigners living and working in Việt… Read full this story

