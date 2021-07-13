Việt Nam determined to remove EC’s yellow card fishing warning by 2022

Trần Văn Bình, a 46-year-old fisherman in Đà Nẵng City’s Thọ Quang Ward reads legal documents on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. VNA/VNS Photo Quốc Dũng HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is determined to gradually reduce the number of fishing vessels violating regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in order to have the 'yellow card' issued by the European Commission (EC) removed by 2022 Deputy Prime Minister, Lê Văn Thành, said Tuesday. The EC’s “yellow card” warning has seriously affected the Vietnamese seafood industry and the livelihoods of fishermen around the country, he told a conference between the National Steering Committee on Combating IUU Fishing and 28 coastal localities nationwide. Thành said it was necessary to identify the causes of the illegal fishing trade as well as propose solutions for it. On October 23, 2017, the EC issued a "yellow card" warning against seafood caught by Vietnam and exported to the EU. The EC has paid two visits to Việt Nam since then and made four groups of recommendations the country needs to implement in order to have the "yellow card" lifted. The EC's visits to Việt Nam have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the… Read full this story

