790 local cases are reported in HCM City (600), Tiền Giang (75), Đồng Tháp (50), Vĩnh Long (26), Sóc Trăng (7), Hưng Yên (7), Phú Yên (7), Bắc Giang (4), Trà Vinh (2), Cà Mau (2), Bắc Ninh (2), and one each in Ninh Thuận, Bạc Liêu, Kiên Giang, Bình Định, Hà Tĩnh, Thanh Hoá, Thái Bình, and Hà Nam, of which 703 infections are detected in locked down or quarantine areas. Two imported cases were quarantined in Trà Vinh Province upon arrival.
- Regional hospital management forum opens in Hà Nội
- Prudence Foundation and AVPN Announce Winners of Inaugural Disaster Tech Innovation Competition
- Open air, connectivity among keys to tourism development in central region
- The Absurd Community Fight That Could Cripple One Of America's Best Race Tracks
- Apple's Tice's Corner Store: How Refreshing!
- Ubuntu forums hacked; 1.82M logins, email addresses stolen
- Weathering the storm: What public utilities can learn from cloud computing
- Google Plus: Too Much Unnecessary Drama
- What Working On a Burlesque Show Taught Me About Learning On the Job
- RallySprint Returns 10 Years After Deaths Scared SCCA Away From Rally
Việt Nam confirms 790 local cases on Saturday afternoon have 181 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.