Việt Nam calls for protection of civilians in Colombia

UN Security Council meeting on the current situation in Colombia. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has called on all sides involved in ongoing issues in Colombia to employ necessary measures and effective mechanisms to ensure security and protect civilians, particularly women and children during a UN Security Council meeting about the South American nation and the performance of the UN Verification Mission in the nation. Speaking at the meeting, Counsellor Phan Hồ Thế Nam, political coordinator of the Việt Nam Permanent Mission to the UN, acknowledged Colombia's positive political and socio-economic developments. The Vietnamese representative suggested that all relevant parties continue to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve challenges and differences in the peace process, especially through mechanisms established under the Final Peace Agreement. Việt Nam supports the nation's process of peace, security, national reconciliation, unity and development as well as the role of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia. Also at the event, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, briefed the council on the Secretary-General's latest report (document S/2021/603), noting that the peace process in Colombia stands at a critical juncture nearly five years after… Read full this story

