The UN Security Council holds an open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday (local time). — VNA/VNS Photo NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has expressed his concern about continued violence in the Occupied Palestine Territory, particularly in the West Bank, two months after the ceasefire was announced. Addressing the UN Security Council's open debate on the Middle East on Wednesday (local time) he urged Israeli authorities to refrain from the use of excessive force, especially of live ammunition against civilians. "The rhetoric and provocative actions that contributed to the dangerous dynamics on the ground must stop," he said. Quý said the incident in the illegal outpost of Evyatar last week, the root cause of the latest outbreak of violence, was a typical example of how settlement activities can spark violence. He called upon Israel to end such activities immediately and respect the historical significance and status quo of the holy city of Jerusalem. The lack of progress in the peace process has undermined remaining hopes for peace, he said, welcoming recent positive moves towards dialogue and urging the parties' leaders to revitalise the peace process. Quý called… Read full this story

Việt Nam calls for end to violence in West Bank have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.