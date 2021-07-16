Lê Thị Thu Hằng, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is paying close attention to the situation in Cuba and remains confident that Cuba will overcome the socio-economic challenges caused by COVID-19, foreign ministry spokesperson, Lê Thị Thu Hằng, said Friday. She noted that on July 11, a number of disorderly protests broke out in Cuba, but the “situation has returned to stability.” “Việt Nam always keeps in its heart the spirit of solidarity and the valuable support that Cuba has given to Việt Nam in the past in some of the most difficult times,” the Vietnamese diplomat stressed. She added that Việt Nam will always “be there and support Cuban people to the best of its ability.” The foreign spokesperson also called on the US to end its “hostile policy and unilateral economic and financial embargo against Cuba.” “The US needs to take concrete steps in the direction of normalising relations with Cuba, for the benefits of the two peoples, and for making contributions to peace, stability and development in the region and the world,” she continued. The embargo, which was implemented 60 years ago, has been… Read full this story

Việt Nam believes Cuba will rise above challenges, calls on US to lift embargo have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.