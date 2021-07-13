Việt Nam, Australia eye closer ties in economy, trade, investment

Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh (right) had talks with the visiting Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh said he hoped Australia will become one of Việt Nam's ten largest trade partners and vice versa during a reception for visiting Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in Hà Nội on Tuesday. Welcoming Tehan, Minh spoke highly of Australia's response to COVID-19 and its adaptation to the "new normal," resulting in economic recovery and heightened position on the international stage. He expressed his delight at the strong development of the Việt Nam-Australia strategic partnership in multiple fields, particularly the economy, trade and investment – the focus of the bilateral strategic partnership. He cited that two-way trade rocketed by more than 40 per cent in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year. Given that both countries are signatories to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he hoped that Việt Nam and Australia would be among the ten largest trade partners of each other. The… Read full this story

