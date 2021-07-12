Việt Nam and Philippines mark 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Dũng (right) handed over medical supplies for the government and people of the Philippines to fight COVID-19 on May 18, 2020. — Photo baoquocte.vn Foreign Minister, Bùi Thanh Sơn, talks to Thế giới & Việt Nam (World and Việt Nam) newspaper about Việt Nam's relationship with the Philippines on the 45th anniversary of officially establishing diplomatic ties (July 12, 1976 – 2021). What are the most important achievements in the relationship between Việt Nam and the Philippines over the past 45 years? On July 12, 1976, the Philippines became the fourth nation in ASEAN to officially establish diplomatic relations with Việt Nam. The Philippines is also one of the first countries in ASEAN to sign the Agreement on Trade, Scientific and Technological Cooperation with Việt Nam (January 9, 1978). This created an important legal framework for boosting trade exchanges between the two countries. Most notably, the upgrading of relations to a Strategic Partnership (November 17th, 2015) opened up a new chapter in the relationship between Việt Nam and the Philippines. It's more comprehensive, broader and deeper in scope and substance, within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks. Cooperation opportunities between the two countries have been realised with… Read full this story

