Viên to take part in third Olympics this July

Olympics Swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên is Việt Nam’s 16th athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo baodantoc.vn HÀ NỘI — Swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, next month. Viên received an invitation from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Friday. The talented athlete failed to qualify via performance after the cancellation and postponement of many competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Recently, the National Age Groups Swimming Championship, which was for the first time accepted as an Olympic qualification tournament, was cancelled because of the pandemic. It was set to be held in May in HCM City and was the last chance for Vietnamese athletes to claim Olympic slots. Viên will take part in the women's 200m and 800m freestyle events, which she has recorded FINA personal bests of 2min 0.75sec and 8:48.65, respectively. As a rule, every country that has one A-standard-qualified athlete will be given one more slot for an athlete of a different gender. Previously, Nguyễn Huy Hoàng was the first Vietnamese swimmer to win a berth to Tokyo. He will compete in the men's 800m and 1,500m freestyle categories. Viên has been invited as… Read full this story

