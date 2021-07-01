Vice State President visits Tuyen Quang

On the occasion, she presented gifts to 100 welfare policy beneficiary families and 200 poor students in communes of Vinh Quang, Kim Binh, Tri Phi and Kien Dai, as well as handed over 10 houses worth 500 million VND to families of people who made contributions to the revolution. . Speaking to local leaders and residents, Xuan wished that Tuyen Quang province and Chiem Hoa district in particular would harmoniously develop economy and culture, protect the environment, and improve local lives. On the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Day of Wounded Soldiers and Martyrs (July 27), Xuan also visited and presented gifts to Nguyen Thi Nhan, a mother of martyr and Pham Dinh Ha, a war invalid in the district. Source: VNA

