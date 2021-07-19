VIB posts profit growth of 68% in H1

VIB has been listed in the top efficient banks for continuous 10 quarters. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — Vietnam International Bank (VIB) recorded pre-tax profit of over VNĐ3.95 trillion (US$170 million) in the first half of 2021, up 68 per cent year-on-year. VIB's return on equity ratio (ROE) was 32.8 per cent, among the highest in the banking industry, while the bank's non-performing loans remained low at 1.3 per cent in the period, according to its H1 financial report published on Monday. Over the past six months of 2021, the bank's total revenue also saw a strong increase of 52 per cent to surpass VNĐ7.3 trillion compared to last year's corresponding period. Besides prioritising support for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in a timely manner, VIB continued to improve its operating efficiency, thus reducing the period's cost to income ratio to 37 per cent, the bank said in a statement. As of June 30, 2021, the bank’s total assets reached over VNĐ277 trillion while its outstanding credit balance hit over VNĐ185 trillion, 8.1 per cent higher than that seen early this year, according to the data. Meanwhile, funding from customers showed an increase of 12.1 per cent. With its effective retail business strategy,… Read full this story

