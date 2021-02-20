A doctor and a veteran in Duy Tiên War Invalids Nursing Centre in Hà Nam Province. —VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Chinh HÀ NAM — Nguyễn Đình Cường, 62, a veteran, has lived in Duy Tiên War Invalids Nursing Centre in Hà Nam Province for more than 40 years. Cường, who was severely injured in the war against the Khmer Rouge regime in 1978 in Cambodia, said the centre has been a warm home for him along with many other veterans. "The medical staff have taken care of my health and spirit every day for more than 40 years as if they are my family," he said. He said he decided to not get married after he returned from the war and instead he chose to live at the centre in between visits to his mother which he does twice a year. Cường said every year, on War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), he receives gifts and encouragement from the Government, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs as well as the local authority. “I feel touched,” he said. Another veteran, Nguyễn Thanh Huyên, of Giao Thuỷ District, Nam Định Province, who has also lived at the centre for more than 40 years… Read full this story

Veterans find home in Hà Nam nursing centre have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.