Vaccines key to fast economic recovery

Prof. Dr Trần Thọ Đạt, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Council. Photo baochinhphu.vn Prof. Dr Trần Thọ Đạt, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Council, discusses Việt Nam's socio-economic performance in the first six months of 2021. How has the economy fared in the first half of 2021 compared to last year? In spite of a fourth outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the economy has been doing well. GDP for the second quarter increased by 6.61 per cent from the same period last year, bringing the first half of 2021's GDP to a positive 5.64 per cent increase. This is in stark contrast with the first half of 2020's GDP growth, which was 1.8 per cent as major cities and provinces went into social distancing mode. Inflation control is another area where Việt Nam has performed well. Where some other advanced economies have been struggling, Việt Nam has managed to keep inflation as low as 1.47 per cent during the first six months of 2021. Although, this figure will likely climb up a bit toward the end of the year. So far, the country has been able to regulate its own pricing for essential goods and services…

