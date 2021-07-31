Football Hoàng Anh Gia Lai players practice while waiting for the return of the national football tournaments. The leagues are planned to restart in November. Photo of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC HÀ NỘI — The 2021 national football season will resume in November, according to a proposal from the Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF). After receiving votes from participating teams, VPF has finalised the reschedule date based on the development of the COVID-19 pandemic. The V.League 2 tournament will restart on November 20 and end on January 14, 2022. The V.League 1 will be from February 12 to March 12. The National Cup will be held on January 17 to March 13. There is only one team relegated from V.League 1 to V.League 2, instead of 1.5 team as in original plan. It is the same with the V.League 2 and the third-tier league. VPF’s new plan needs an approval from the Việt Nam Football Federation. In other football news, national team head coach Park Hang Seo has called 30 U22 players to prepare for Việt Nam’s Asian U23 championship qualification campaign. The South Korean coach who is back in Việt Nam after several weeks at home for family activities, will pick… Read full this story

V.League to return in late November have 276 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 31, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.