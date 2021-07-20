The US and Việt Nam on Monday reached an agreement regarding the US concerns about Việt Nam’s currency practises. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has pledged not to manipulate its exchange rate in order to gain an unfair competitive advantage and will refrain from any competitive devaluation of the Vietnamese đồng , the State Bank of Việt Nam has said in a joint statement with the US Treasury. The US raised its concerns about Việt Nam's currency practices in a virtual meeting on Monday between US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng. In the meeting, the US and Việt Nam agreed that the two sides were trusted partners with a friendship grounded in mutual respect that could effectively work together for the benefit of both sides. "In keeping with this strong partnership, the Treasury and SBV share the goals of maintaining the strength, stability, development, and resilience of each country's economy and financial system," the statement published on the Treasury's website said. The Treasury and the SBV have had extensive discussions in recent months and have reached an agreement to address the Treasury’s concerns about Việt Nam's… Read full this story

US, VN reach deal on valuations of the đồng have 308 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.