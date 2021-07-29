US, Vietnamese defence chiefs stress peaceful resolution of South China Sea issues

Vietnamese Minister of Defence, General Phan Văn Giang, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin receive the honour guard of the Việt Nam People’s Army at a welcoming ceremony on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Defence, General Phan Văn Giang, and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin, have underlined the need to respect international law in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) during talks in Hà Nội on Thursday. The two defence chiefs said they are linked by a mutual understanding of the importance of respecting the legal rights of coastal countries, and a belief in the resolution of disputes and conflicts via peaceful means. The two countries have a shared belief in the maintenance of peace, stability, security, order and freedom of flight and navigation in waterways and oceans in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a statement from the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence said. The two defence leaders also noted their appreciation for the results of cooperation between the two defence ministries, particularly regarding addressing the legacies of the war including searching for soldiers missing in… Read full this story

