Vietnam and the US have made milestones in building a forward-looking partnership. US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin expressed Washington’s wish to upgrade ties with Vietnam to a strategic partnership in a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 29. He said the two countries could expand cooperation in areas that are of each side's strengths. US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi on July 29. Photo: VNA Being head of the National Defense and Security Council, Phuc said he was committed to facilitating the cooperation of the two defense ministries. Vietnam expected further the US-ASEAN ties for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, he added. Austin agreed with Phuc on the issue, saying that the US will continue speeding up the relations with ASEAN, participating in the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and committing itself to fortify the ties with regional countries. In a tweet after the meeting, Austin said "It was my honor to meet President Nguyen Xuan Phuc today. We discussed our strong bilateral partnership, and I emphasized that the United States supports a strong, independent, and prosperous Vietnam." On the same day, Austin… Read full this story

US-Vietnam to upgrade relations to strategic partnership have 291 words, post on hanoitimes.vn at July 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.