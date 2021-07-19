US human trafficking report biased, missing key information: MOFA

Vietnamese authorities receive a Vietnamese baby sold to China. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report, released by the US Department of State, that continues to list Việt Nam on its watch list, is biased and does not reflect the reality of the situation in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the report fails to mention that Việt Nam is located in a human trafficking “hot spot”. The UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has said human trafficking is complicated in the Asia-Pacific region, especially the Greater Mekong Sub-region, including Việt Nam. The Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Lê Thị Thu Hằng, reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Government advocates for legal, safe and orderly migration while resolutely fighting illegal immigration and human trafficking. Việt Nam is working to build a programme on human trafficking prevention and control for the 2021-2025 period, Hằng said, adding that Việt Nam needs support and collaboration from countries and international organisations amid rising crimes in the region and the world. The spokesperson said in order to develop bilateral ties effectively, the two countries need to show… Read full this story

