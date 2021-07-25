US considers further COVID-19 vaccine and tests support for Việt Nam: Ambassador

The first batch of Moderna vaccines donated by the US arrived in Việt Nam earlier this month. — Photo courtesy of UNICEF Việt Nam WASHINGTON — The US is considering further vaccine and other COVID-19 support to Việt Nam, according to the Vietnamese ambassador in the US Hà Kim Ngọc. The US has just sent additional three million doses of the Moderna vaccination to Việt Nam over the weekend as a donation via the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, bringing the total to 5 million from the US. Việt Nam has finalised deals with AstraZeneca and Pfizer as well as securing commitment from COVAX (along with ongoing negotiations with various other vaccine makers) but the majority of the shipment would concentrate in the fourth quarter of the year amid critical global shortage, while the country is battling the serious fourth wave that has resulted in more than 90,000 cases. "The vaccine donation is a meaningful and timely support for Việt Nam," Ngọc said, as demand for US vaccines is very high at the moment while the US Government is also carrying out donation programmes to 50 countries and regions in the world. The US so far only provides aid in a bilateral framework with a… Read full this story

