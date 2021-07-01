Unmissable experiences nationwide this winter

There are an array of wonderful things to do for travelers this winter, with plenty of locations offering a relaxing break for those looking to spend time with their families. Bathing in a hot spring Bathing in hot mineral springs is widely considered to be a popular remedy for some skin, joint, and heart diseases, thereby providing better health for those who experience it. The famous Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh and Alba Wellness Resort serves as an ideal destination for travelers looking to enjoy health benefits whilst spending time with their families. Trekking and cloud hunting Backpacking has long been an important part of the Vietnamese tourism industry, with trekking activities to conquer mountains drawing plenty of interest from young adventure lovers. Cloud hunting and a range of camping activities in the country’s forests are among the exciting experiences on offer for those who want to explore mountainous provinces such as Ha Giang. Trekking may tire visitors, but the effort is well worth it to enjoy the captivating landscapes, including green and brown meadows which stretch over the horizon, endless lush forests, and a chilly wind that cools the skin and fills the lungs with fresh air. Visiting Da Lat, “the city… Read full this story
