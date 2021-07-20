UNLOCKING THE SYNERGIES OF URBAN BRANDED RESIDENCES IN VIET NAM

CT Group shares its experiences in fighting COVID-19 TechX Corporation named 2021 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year in Vietnam Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi's premium mooncake collection: A harmonious blend of the old and new Ocean View – A resort city project in the heart of Vinhomes Ocean Park officially launched Transformation of the electricity industry since the equitization of EVNGENCO2 With strong economic growth forecast and the Vietnamese consumers’ increasing exposure to global standards of living, the luxury residential market starts discovering the new concept – urban branded residences. Riding the economic waves Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese economy, unlike most others, was able to escape a contraction in 2020 thanks to competent handling of the crisis, growing at 2.91 per cent. According to the World Economic Outlook Report, a survey by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Viet Nam’s economic growth is one of the four highest rates in the world. Viet Nam’s economy is expected to grow five times by 2035, becoming the 19th largest economy in the world, says UK consultancy the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in its annual league table on the growth prospects of 193 economies. Its GDP growth is forecast at 7… Read full this story

