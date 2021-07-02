Unique items for Tet 2021

A giant bouquet of florist’s daisies 12.1m in diameter in Sa Dec flower village and a gemstone-made painting worth nearly VND2 billion of a man in Thai Nguyen are among special items for this Lunar New Year (Tet). US$1,100 papaya tree Hoang Dinh Chinh, a gardener in the northern province of Hung Yen, offers unique bonsai papaya trees, which have attracted attention of customers, reports Lao Dong newspaper. The most expensive bonsai papaya tree in Chinh’s garden is worth VND25 million ($1,100). “The tree is named ‘Family Union’. The bigger fruits above represent the parents and the smaller ones below represent the offsprings,” Chinh explained. The “Family Union” papaya tree is different from any other papaya trees in the market. The tree is stronger in disease resistance, development ability; its canopy is larger with fine branches. The fruit weigh up to 5kg, which is also seedless and freshly sweet. $15,000 pomelo tree Chinh also has a 300-year-old grapefruit tree, which amazes many people. This tree is a combination of a sour pomelo breed Chinh bought from the northern mountainous region, and then propagated on a pomelo tree of Hanoi’s Dien breed. It took him about five years to complete the… Read full this story

