Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva. — VNA/VNS Photo GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Wednesday adopted a climate change and human rights resolution initiated by Việt Nam. The initiative, initiated and compiled together with Bangladesh and the Philippines, focuses on vulnerable groups, especially the disabled and the elderly. The UNHRC adopted 27 resolutions at its 47th session in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 2014, Việt Nam and UN member states have introduced annual resolutions on climate change and human rights to the UNHRC for adoption, focusing on the rights of children, immigrants and women. During the 47th session, the Vietnamese delegation delivered speeches at 22 discussions on the right to healthcare, and the right of the elderly and immigrants amid climate change, gender equality and extreme poverty reduction following the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambassador Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, head of Việt Nam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organization and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted the country’s achievements in promoting and protecting human rights. She said Viet Nam supports the UN's human rights mechanisms as well as practical and constructive dialogues on the issue. Mai called on countries to step up… Read full this story

UNHRC adopts Việt Nam-proposed resolution on climate change, human rights have 356 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.