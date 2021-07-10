Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Việt Nam

The front gate of the Long An Field Hospital No 1 where one of the two deceased patients received treatment. Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI – Two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Việt Nam on Saturday afternoon, bringing the national tally to 112. The deceased patients were both elderly people with underlying health conditions, the National Steering Committee of COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced. One of them was a 59-year-old woman in HCM City's District 7. She suffered from high blood pressure. She tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on July 3 and was transferred to the Long An Field Hospital No 1. She was later diagnosed with severe pneumonia and sepsis (blood infection) due to COVID-19. Her condition worsened and despite several treatments, she responded poorly to them and died on July 7. The other patient was a 64-year-old woman in northern Bắc Giang Province, who was diagnosed with diabetes and underwent thyroid tumor treatment. She displayed symptoms including a fever and cough on June 9 and was later diagnosed with COVID-19 at Bắc Giang Psychiatric Hospital. She was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on June 22 with sepsis (blood infection), septic shock, multi-organ failure and pneumonia due to the coronavirus. She died on… Read full this story

