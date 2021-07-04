HCM City unveils more preventive measures to contain COVID Hospital embraces technology as COVID-19 goes on Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers Medical workers go the extra mile for child COVID-19 patients Đà Nẵng’s factories adapt and overcome amid pandemic The National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) in Tân Triều Commune, Thanh Trì District, Hà Nội where the male patient was treated for cancer. The hospital used to be a COVID-19 hot spot of the capital city. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two more people have died of COVID-related complications taking the total number of fatalities to 86. One is a woman, aged 81, from northern Bắc Ninh Province with a history of high blood pressure and the other is a 64-year-old man from northern Hưng Yên who was being treated for cancer. The woman is the grandmother of another patient. She developed shortness of breath and was admitted to Bắc Ninh Provincial General Hospital with a diagnosis of severe pneumonia. Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The woman did not respond to further treatment and died on July 2. Her cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused… Read full this story
- California man 'strangled a woman to death with an iPhone cord after the pair rowed outside a roller skating rink'
- Sheriff says he got 23 calls about shooter's family, but records show more
- Puerto Rico cites storm death toll of 1,427 in damage report
- Santa Anita Racetrack in Calif. Has 20th Horse Death
- Santa Anita Season Ends After 30 Horse Deaths, Trainer Ban
- 6 dead, 30 missing as record-breaking cyclone hits Oman, Yemen
- More Hurricane Dorian deaths confirmed in the Bahamas
- City stunned at violent death in Bogside lane
- Santa Anita track owners and trainers under investigation after horse deaths
- Hearing In PILs Seeking Probe In To Judge Loya's Death Concludes, SC Reserves Judgment
Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.