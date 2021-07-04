Two more COVID deaths recorded on Sunday morning

HCM City unveils more preventive measures to contain COVID Hospital embraces technology as COVID-19 goes on Government launched $1.14b support package to help COVID-19 hit workers Medical workers go the extra mile for child COVID-19 patients Đà Nẵng’s factories adapt and overcome amid pandemic The National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) in Tân Triều Commune, Thanh Trì District, Hà Nội where the male patient was treated for cancer. The hospital used to be a COVID-19 hot spot of the capital city. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two more people have died of COVID-related complications taking the total number of fatalities to 86. One is a woman, aged 81, from northern Bắc Ninh Province with a history of high blood pressure and the other is a 64-year-old man from northern Hưng Yên who was being treated for cancer. The woman is the grandmother of another patient. She developed shortness of breath and was admitted to Bắc Ninh Provincial General Hospital with a diagnosis of severe pneumonia. Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. The woman did not respond to further treatment and died on July 2. Her cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused… Read full this story

