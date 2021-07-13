HCM City delivers COVID-19 test results via QR codes Australia to donate 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses Đồng Tháp Province to impose social distancing in accordance with Directive 16 We must all play by the rules if we want to eliminate COVID Việt Nam does not discriminate over vaccinations The HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases where both patients were treated. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening announced two more COVID-19-related fatalities, both patients with serious underlying health conditions. The total number of deaths connected to coronavirus now stands at 132. The first fatality was a 65-year-old woman from An Giang Province. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on May 5 and was being treated at the Province's general hospital before being transferred to HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Her condition worsened and she died on July 1. She had a history of hypertension and diabetes. Her cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia complicated by progressive respiratory failure due to SARS-CoV-2 infection, septic shock, cerebral haemorrhage, hypertension and diabetes. The second fatality is a 77-year-old woman from Bình Tân District in HCM City. She had a history of… Read full this story

Two more COVID-19-related death announced on Tuesday evening have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.