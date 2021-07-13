Two in their 30s among five new COVID deaths

The view of the Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital where the patients were treated. — Photo courtesy of the hospital HÀ NỘI — Five more deaths related to COVID-19 were announced by health authorities Tuesday, including two people in their 30s. All five suffered from complications caused by pre-existing, underlying health conditions. A 38 year old woman from HCMC suffering from chronic renal failure and cyclic hemodialysis tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was treated at the Củ Chi Hospital. She died on July 5 from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 complicated by progressive respiratory failure in patients with chronic renal failure and on hemodialysis. A 39 year old man, also from HCMC, with tuberculosis, tested positive on June 21. He was then treated at the Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital but died on June 6. He suffered from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, acute respiratory failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury and pulmonary sequelae. A 61 year old man living in HCM City who had been suffering from hypertension for ten years was diagnosed with COVID on June 20 and was treated at the Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital. He died on July 6 from pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, acute respiratory failure, and acute… Read full this story

