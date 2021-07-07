Twenty-two Vietnamese, Australians selected for young leadership dialogue

The selection result was announced at a virtual ceremony on July 6 that attracted representatives of government agencies, universities, enterprises, non-governmental organizations, and press agencies from both countries. The AVLD organizing board said the chosen delegates are aged between 25 and 35 and work in various fields, including health care, agriculture, arts, technology, business, education, tourism, and communications. This year's dialogue, scheduled for September 5-9, will be held in both in-person and video-conference forms, featuring a wide range of discussions and workshops with famous speakers from the two countries. The Vietnamese representatives will take part in the event in Ho Chi Minh City while their Australian peers will join in Sydney city. Margaret Beazley, Governor of New South Wales – the sponsor of the 2021 dialogue, said her state is delighted to support young leaders to further enhance the two countries' relations, especially in the time New South Wales is working to strengthen its cooperation with Vietnam in trade, education, and more importantly, people-to-people exchange. Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie, a member of the AVLD's advisory board, offered congratulations to the chosen delegates and expressed her hope to witness the effects young people will have on the communities in… Read full this story

