Travel blogger inspires youth to seek out the world

Lê Hương "Keep travelling when you are young to enrich your experience, open your eyes and know more people… When you know a lot, don't hesitate to share your helpful experiences… Then you will be soon considered a travel blogger, an influential person." So goes the advice of Nguyễn Thị Thán Uy, 25, a popular travel blogger. She has been widely known through her quality reviews on travelling and cuisine and impressive photo collections among popular food and travel communities in HCM City and Đà Lạt, her hometown in the central province of Gia Lai. Besides working as a travel blogger, food reviewer, she has also reviewed cosmetics and clothes, and been active in marketing online services and PR. The woman has been an active travel blogger on social networks. Photo courtesy of Nguyễn Thị Thán Uy Graduating from HCM City Teachers' Training College, Uy has discovered her favourite field is marketing, which she has studied since the second year in the college. "I especially like travelling, eating and taking photos as well as sharing my experiences," she tells Việt Nam News . "After each trip, I spend time writing down my notes at the destination."

