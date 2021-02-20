Transport departments to ensure smooth circulation of essential goods

A HCM City gateway pandemic checkpoint. Transport departments of HCM City and provinces must work to ensure smooth circulation of essential goods as ordered by the Ministry of Transport. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The transport departments of HCM City and all provinces must work to ensure the smooth circulation of essential goods, while the ministries of Industry and Trade, and Agriculture and Rural Development will maintain supply chains during social distancing regulations under Government Directive 16. Speaking at an online meeting between the ministry and 63 provincial transport departments on Friday, Minister of Transport Nguyễn Văn Thể asked HCM City and all provinces to follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines to control people and trucks travelling between cities and provinces while ensuring circulation of goods. According to Thể, only trucks with essential goods are allowed to travel during the lockdown period under Directive 16. Vehicles must have QR codes when traveling through HCM City's gateways and other provinces under Directive 16. Thể ordered HCM City and surrounding provinces to provide favourable conditions for truck drivers to get tested and ensure smooth movement between cities and provinces. Local authorities must also oversee businesses that transport goods and conduct rapid COVID tests or RT-PCR tests for truck drivers and their helpers. According to the city’s transport department, while traffic volume… Read full this story

