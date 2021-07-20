Traditional medicines used to assist COVID-19 treatment

Health department proposes reduced hospitalisation time for mild COVID-19 cases HCM City hotels offer free rooms to frontline medical staff 40 more markets to reopen in HCM City this week Việt Nam determines to curb COVID-19 as number surpasses 40,000 mark Vietnamese breathe easier with locally designed and produced respirators Hospitals in Việt Nam use traditional medicines to support the COVID-19 treatment and improve health for people working on the front lines. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Besides modern medical techniques and equipment, traditional medicines are used to assist COVID-19 treatment in Việt Nam. In the northern province of Bắc Giang – one of two biggest COVID-19 hotspots in Việt Nam between May and early July – the Bắc Giang General Hospital used traditional remedies to increase the efficiency of disease prevention and control, said hospital director Thân Trọng Hưng. For example, they use powdered lime to sprinkle on the road, alum mixed with lemon to spray in doorways, aisles, floors or places of high contact such as doorknobs and table surfaces. Mild salt water is used for mouthwash seven times a day. Black beans and salt are boiled for daily use. According to Hưng, lime powder has an antiseptic effect, alum is non-toxic and also… Read full this story

