Total of 997 community cases reported on Wednesday

A street in central Quảng Ngãi Province is disinfected after reporting 13 new cases on Wednesday. — VNA/VNA Photo Lê Ngọc Phước HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health announced 1,007 new infections, ten imported and 997 locally transmitted on Wednesday. Of the new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, HCM City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, recorded 766 cases followed by Bình Dương (60), Khánh Hoà (41), Vĩnh Long (24), Long An (19), Tiền Giang (18), Phú Yên (14), Quảng Ngãi (13), Bắc Ninh (6), and Bắc Giang, Vĩnh Phúc, Hưng Yên and Đồng Tháp with five each, Trà Vinh and Hà Nội with three each, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and Nghệ An with two each, and Hà Tĩnh, Cà Mau, Đắk Lắk and Thanh Hoá with one each. Of the total, 968 cases were discovered in quarantine and sealed-off areas. The new infections brought the country's total domestic cases to 21,180. Twelve localities recorded no new community cases for the last 14 days including Yên Bái, Quảng Trị, Tuyên Quang, Sơn La, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên, Điện Biên, Hải Dương, Phú Thọ, Nam Định, Quảng Nam and Kiên Giang. The ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections since late April in Việt… Read full this story

