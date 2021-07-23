Total of 7,307 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday

Army chemical units spray disinfectant on roads in HCM City’s Thủ Đức City on Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Khu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Friday recorded the most ever COVID-19 cases in one day, with 7,307 cases, according to the Ministry of Health. The new infections included 7,295 community cases and 12 imported that were quarantined upon arrival. The national tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 81,678, including 79,537 domestic and 2,141 imported cases. HCM City still topped the list of most infections with 4,913, followed by Bình Dương Province (608 cases), Long An Province (602 cases), Tây Ninh Province (212 cases) and Đồng Tháp Province (129 cases). Dozens of cases were also detected in 31 other localities including Tiền Giang, Hà Nội, Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Khánh Hòa, Đà Nẵng, Bình Thuận, Ninh Thuận, Cần Thơ, Phú Yên, Quảng Ngãi, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, Kiên Giang, Vĩnh Long, Nghệ An, Đắk Nông, Bình Định, Đắk Lắk, Bình Phước, Hậu Giang, Bắc Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Nam, Lâm Đồng, Cà Mau, Hà Tĩnh, An Giang, Bắc Giang, Lai Châu, Hòa Bình and Kon Tum. Eight localities have gone 14 days without new community infections, namely Yên Bái, Quảng Trị,… Read full this story

