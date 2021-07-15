Top Vietnamese, Singaporean legislators hold online talks

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ held online talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ held online talks with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday. The two leaders agreed Việt Nam and Singapore have close ties both bilaterally and within the framework of ASEAN and multilateral forums. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides have offered mutual support at the national and regional level, including fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX Facility. They said the two countries have held the same stances and visions on maintaining ASEAN's central role and solidarity. The leaders said the Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks have drawn more than US$14 billion in investment and generated more than 270,000 jobs, proving the countries have fruitful economic ties. Singapore is now the largest foreign investor in the country, showing its enterprises' trust in Việt Nam. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they agreed to continue sharing experience, especially in accessing vaccines and adopting technological advances in pandemic prevention and control. Both top legislators expressed their wish to boost the bilateral strategic partnership, including relations between the two legislatures…. Read full this story

