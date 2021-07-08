Thủ Đức City issues grocery cards, limits shoppers in traditional markets

Shoppers get their grocery cards at Thảo Điền market in Thủ Đức City. Traditional markets around Thủ Đức City are handing out grocery cards and numbered tickets to manage the number of shoppers. — Photo baodautu.vn HCM CITY — Thủ Đức City in HCM City is handing out grocery cards and numbered tickets to limit the number of shoppers inside traditional markets. The initiative aims to create a safe environment for market traders and shoppers, ensuring that supply of essential goods remains smooth amid social distancing within the markets. Thirty-four wards and traditional markets are tasked with preparing grocery cards on which shoppers register and enter their personal info when they enter the markets. The cards come with QR codes to quickly identify each shopper in future shopping trips. Numbered tickets are handed to shoppers at the markets' entry, and are used to manage and limit the number of people inside at any given time. City wards and markets have been told to seal off non-main entry gates to create smooth, one-way routes. Staff will focus on the main gates to manage the tickets, cards and number of entries. Shoppers have to maintain a minimum of 1.5 metres distance from others, and cannot enter the markets without the assigned cards. Many… Read full this story

