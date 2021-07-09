Three South Korean men investigated for allegedly organising illegal entries to Việt Nam

Đà Nẵng City’s police officers reach the residence of Lee Kwan Young (the second from right) – vice chairman of Korean People's Association in central region as he involved in recent illegal entries to Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo ĐÀ NẴNG — Police in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Friday launched criminal proceedings against three South Korean men for allegedly organising the illegal entries of several people to Việt Nam. The initial investigation showed that the suspects made contact with people who wanted to go to Việt Nam via the internet. They then falsified immigration documents to say their clients were experts who were eligible to enter Việt Nam during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights from South Korea to Đà Nẵng were arranged by the three men with local companies guaranteeing the ‘experts’ would work for their companies. Earlier this year, on April 26, Đà Nẵng Police's Immigration Desk and Ngũ Hành Sơn District police detected 14 South Korean nationals did not work the jobs they were registered to when applying for their Vietnamese visas. On May 28, the city's police arrested two Vietnamese women working for the so-called Korean People's Association in Việt Nam. They were Phan Thị Thảo Ly, from Ngũ Hành Sơn District and Phạm… Read full this story

