Three more COVID-19 patients die

Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital where a COVID-19 patient died on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Three more COVID-19 patients have died in HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Bắc Giang taking the total number of fatalities to 105. They all were suffering from underlying health conditions. The total number of people who have died since the fourth outbreak of coronavirus began at the end of April now stands at 70. The 103rd death is a 74-year-old man from HCM City's District 4 who was suffering from liver cancer. He tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June 17 and was treated in Cần Giờ before being transferred to HCM City's Trưng Vương Hospital where he died on July 3. Cause of death was recorded as pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with serious complications, progressive respiratory failure, multi-organ failure in patients with liver cancer, cirrhosis caused by hepatitis C, heart failure, hypertension and type-2 diabetes. The 104th death is a 72-year-old woman from Thanh Khê District in the central city of Đà Nẵng. She had closed contact with many confirmed COVID-19 cases in her family. She tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on June18 and was taken to Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital. She died on Wednesday with cause of the… Read full this story

