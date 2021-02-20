Three more Covid-19 deaths reported The Saigon Times Medical workers take care of a Covid-19 patient in HCMC. The Ministry of Health has reported three more Covid-19 deaths – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this afternoon, July 2, confirmed three more Covid-19 deaths, including one in Bac Ninh and two in HCMC. They were all elderly male patients, raising the country's total Covid-19 deaths to 84, including 49 in the latest Covid-19 wave, which began on April 27, the local media reported. The deceased in Bac Ninh was a 69-year-old resident of Yen Phong District. He tested positive for the coronavirus on May 13 and was treating at the field hospital No. 1 in the province. On May 19, he developed chest pain, cough and progressive respiratory failure, so he was transferred to the Bac Ninh General Hospital. The Ministry of Health's experts held four consultations on the treatment of him and doctors from Bach Mai Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases daily supported the treatment. However, he died on June 30 of septic shock, multi-organ failure and severe pneumonia caused by Covid-19. A Covid-19 death in HCMC was a 67-year-old man in Thu Duc… Read full this story
