Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Đồng Tháp Province, national tally hits 119

The three latest COVID-19 related deaths were all patients being treated in Sa Đéc Hospital. — Photo thanhnien.vn HÀ NỘI — Three more COVID-19 patients in the southern province of Đồng Tháp have died, according to a late Sunday report from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The latest deaths brought the fatalities recorded in the ongoing fourth wave of infections since late April to 84 and pushed the overall national death toll to 119. All three patients had chronic health issues and were being treated at Sa Đéc Hospital. The country's 117th death is a 52-year-old woman in Sa Đéc City, with a history of type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney failure. She passed away on July 6, with the cause of death logged as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection and complications of respiratory failure in a patient with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney failure. The 118th death is a 43-year-old woman from Lấp Vò District, with medical history noted as sequelae of cerebrovascular accident, type 2 diabetes, and drug-induced Cushing's syndrome. She also passed away on July 6, with the cause of death registered as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection with complications caused… Read full this story

