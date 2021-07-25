This delivery follows on the July 10 donation of two million Moderna mRNA vaccine doses that the U.S. donated to Vietnam through the COVAX Facility. U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie Damour said, "We are proud to be able to assist Vietnam with more U.S. vaccines…" The U.S. and Vietnam continue to build on the longstanding cooperation with over USD 1 billion U.S. investment in Vietnam's health infrastructure to strengthen Vietnam's capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the donations of five million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the United States has committed USD 19.8 million in COVID-19 related assistance to Vietnam since the start of the pandemic. In addition to the five million Moderna vaccine doses the United States donated through the COVAX Facility, Vietnam has received 2,493,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine also via the COVAX Facility. The COVAX Facility is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations (CEPI), GAVI – the Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF as key delivery partners. Chung Anh

Three millions doses of U.S.-donated Moderna vaccine arrive in Vietnam have 311 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at July 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.