A 67-year-old man died of complications related to COVID-19 at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital, in HCM City. He was the 83rd COVID-19 death in Việt Nam. Photo haivan.com HÀ NỘI – Three more people have died of COVID-related complications, all men in their 60s with underlying health issues. Their deaths bring the total number of fatalities nationwide to 84. One of the men, aged 69 from Bắc Ninh, was being treated for pneumonia when he tested positive for COVID-19. After he began suffering breathing difficulties he was transferred to Bắc Ninh Provincial General Hospital and treated with antibiotics. His condition gradually worsened and he was placed on a machine to help him breathe properly. Despite consultations from the Professional Council of the Ministry of Health he never recovered and on June 30 lost his fight for life. Cause of death was recorded as septic shock, multi-organ failure and severe pneumonia complicated by ARDS related to COVID-19. The next man who died was 67 and living in HCM City. He had a history of diabetes and chronic kidney failure. He was being treated at Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital and on June 28 suffered a cardiac arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced… Read full this story

Three men die of COVID complications have 281 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.