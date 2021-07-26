Theatre comes to national TV about COVID-19 pandemic

Thúy Hằng HÀ NỘI — A series of TV broadcasts dedicated to different art genres will be screened nationwide this month, to help struggling theatre troops that have been unable to perform due to restrictions on gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists of the Việt Bắc Folk Music and Dance Theatre will present an art programme celebrating Vietnamese War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (27/7/1947 – 27/7/2021). VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nguyên Deputy head of the Culture Ministry’s Department of Performing Arts Trần Hướng Dương, said the department's representatives have worked with theatres under the culture ministry to select several quality stage productions to film and broadcast on VTV (Việt Nam Television), VOV (Voice of Việt Nam) as well as on other provincial TV and radio channels. "With 12 theatres under the ministry and a large crew of talented artists, the TV broadcast programme is expected to offer the best productions of performing arts from drama, tuồng (classic opera), chèo (traditional opera), cải lương (reformed opera), puppetry, circus, to folk and contemporary dance and music," he said. To open the series, on Tuesday, an art programme celebrating the 74th anniversary of the Vietnamese War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (27/7/1947 – 27/7/2021) will… Read full this story
