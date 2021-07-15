The tasty East meets the delicious West at Hà Nội’s Âu Lạc Club

By Lương Thu Hương What do you do first when COVID-19 restrictions, that have kept you housebound for weeks, finally lift? Surely it must be to go and hang out with your friends and enjoy some tasty food or a cup of coffee as you watch the world go by. As soon as social distancing measures were relaxed in Hà Nội early this month, my friends and I immediately took the opportunity to get together. We met at a small restaurant nestled on Nguyễn Khắc Cần Street, a narrow, peaceful street between Hoàn Kiếm (Sword) Lake and Opera House. We made our decision, following a recommendation from one of my friends. Right after arriving, we were able to spot the restaurant easily. It had a big signboard with the image of Chim Lạc, Việt Nam's imaginary national bird, and also the symbol of Vietnamese ancient kingdom, Âu Lạc, the restaurant’s namesake. Despite its Vietnamese name, the restaurant is kitted out Western-style, with tables and chairs placed outside to serve customers who enjoy eating alfresco. It feels very European eating outside and, on a side note, by coincidence, it happens to be located beside an Italian restaurant and opposite the famed… Read full this story

