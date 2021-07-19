The taste of turmeric: Thái Bình’s bánh nghệ

Quý Dương Thái Bình Province is well known for its bánh nghệ (turmeric cake), a traditional rice-based cake that has existed for hundreds of years. It's one of many popular cakes from the province. Others include bánh cáy (cáy cake), bánh nếp (sticky rice), bánh chưng (square cake), or bánh mật (molasses-sweetened glutinous rice cake) but not quite the same local baker, Trần Thị Đào says. "It's different from other cakes… people can eat a lot and they don't need to be afraid to eat too much," she says. Tiền Hải District's, Nam Trung Village is considered the birthplace of bánh nghệ . Many local villagers make a living preparing and selling these cakes to people of all ages. "This rural popular cake is enjoyed by not only adults but also children because of its soft, fragrant rice and turmeric. It is also very nutritious," she said. Bánh nghệ (turmeric cake), a popular traditional cake that has been eaten for hundreds of years in Thái Bình Province. Photo toplist.vn Đào says that to make the tastiest cakes the right ingredients are very important. Thái Bình rice must be used and makes a dough that is not too wet and not too dried. Many bakers have… Read full this story

