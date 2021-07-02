The country’s largest flower street taking shape in HCM City

Workers are putting the final touches to decorations on Nguyen Hue flower street in HCM City, the country’s largest of its kind, before it officially opens to the public on February 9 to welcome the Lunar New Year. The flower street stretches for over 700 metres throughout Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1. This year, the local administration has chosen its main theme of “Ho Chi Minh City: Civilization – Modernism – Bond.”The organic design and architecture on display throughout the street this year aims to raise public awareness of environmental protection. This is the 18th iteration of the Nguyen Hue Flower Street Festival since it was first launched in 2004.Workers work quickly to put pots of flowers into the correct places. On display are various buffalo mascots in an array of poses and in different sizes.The flower street is able to boast a wide selection of flowers, including exotic orchids, with the orchid baskets taking three days to complete. Workers put the final touches to the smart city design as part of the flower street.Unique buffalo-shaped models can be seen arranged along the street as Vietnamese people are celebrating the Year of the Buffalo in 2021. The flower street… Read full this story

