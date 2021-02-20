Trần Bá Dương, THACO chairman, speaks to Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính about specialised vehicles used for mobile vaccination and taking samples for COVID-19 testing. — Photo courtesy of THACO HCM CITY — THACO donated 63 specialised trucks each for transporting COVID-19 vaccines and carrying out mobile vaccination and taking samples at the ceremony to launch the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Hà Nội on July 10. They were worth VNĐ150 billion (US$6.5 million). These are production models manufactured at its factories in Chu Lai in Quảng Nam Province, and are sold domestically and exported to ASEAN countries such as Thailand and the Philippines. Speaking at the launch ceremony, Trần Bá Dương, THACO chairman, said in response to a Government call his company worked day and night to design and manufacture the vehicles within two weeks to donate them at the ceremony. In recent years, besides its production and business activities, THACO has also carried out social responsibility programmes, donating thousands of billions of đồng so far. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in early 2020 THACO has donated over VNĐ100 billion to support activities to prevent and control the pandemic across the country. Dương said THACO is committed to continuing… Read full this story

THACO donates specialised trucks for transporting vaccines, mobile vaccination have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at July 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.